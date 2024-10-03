Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $5.33 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $5.33 or 0.00008746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.20 billion and $249.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,917.60 or 0.99922701 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00054628 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,532,077 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,485,727.735687 with 2,532,133,710.506333 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.29544286 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 569 active market(s) with $310,723,548.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

