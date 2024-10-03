ASD Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $24.49 million and $1.25 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,917.60 or 0.99922701 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0369079 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,165,191.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

