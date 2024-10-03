Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $108.67 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $108.67 million and $9.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 108,619,195 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

