Hedera Trading 16.5% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $56.57 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00040870 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,130 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,555.32567 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05212999 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $57,197,797.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.