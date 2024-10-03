Xai (XAI) Price Down 23% Over Last Week

Xai (XAI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Xai has a total market capitalization of $121.54 million and $15.39 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xai has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Xai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,360,276.0403836 with 673,017,887.7600584 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.19070563 USD and is down -6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $24,739,420.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

