CyberConnect Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.92 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $75.33 million and approximately $20.92 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00004575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 2.92522731 USD and is down -5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $23,247,785.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

