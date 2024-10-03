Catizen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $130.55 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Catizen has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $133.13 million and approximately $130.55 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 305,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.47089761 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $117,454,179.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

