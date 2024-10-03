AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.08 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.44). AO World shares last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.50), with a volume of 352,262 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on AO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.61) price target on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AO World from GBX 125 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($2.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £623.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,690.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45.

In other AO World news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £2,340,000 ($3,130,016.05). Company insiders own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

