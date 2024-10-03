Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.62. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 140,970 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 47.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 790,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 95.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 807,460 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,313,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 504,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 91,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2,468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 461,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 443,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.