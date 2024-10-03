International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.78. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 4,644 shares.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$151.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.17.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

