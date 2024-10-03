Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.32. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 22,755 shares trading hands.

Canagold Resources Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.97 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the New Polaris project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley; and the Windfall Hills project consists of the Atna properties, comprising 2 mineral claims covering 959 hectares and the Dunn properties, comprising 8 mineral claims covering 2820 hectares, located near south of Burns Lake.

