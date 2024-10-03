Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,725 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOM shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.51.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOM

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

About Foran Mining

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.