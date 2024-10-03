Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.05 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.83). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.79), with a volume of 109,894 shares traded.

Eleco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.28. The stock has a market cap of £112.00 million, a PE ratio of 4,522.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Eleco’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

