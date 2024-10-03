Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.56 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 356.50 ($4.77). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 345.38 ($4.62), with a volume of 512,094 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 361.05.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

