Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.02 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 98.16 ($1.31). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.31), with a volume of 439,246 shares changing hands.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £593.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,093.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.34.

Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,444.44%.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

