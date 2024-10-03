Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.16. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

