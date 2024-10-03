Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and traded as high as $42.38. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 721,644 shares traded.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.