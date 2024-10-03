TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.53 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.15). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 85.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,036,573 shares trading hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £205.67 million and a PE ratio of -1,052.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.76.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

