Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.18 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 227.50 ($3.04). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 222.40 ($2.97), with a volume of 4,399 shares trading hands.
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.60 million, a PE ratio of 301.32 and a beta of 0.68.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 394.74%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
