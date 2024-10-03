Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.13 and traded as high as C$45.04. Open Text shares last traded at C$44.30, with a volume of 326,194 shares.

Open Text Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.37. The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the provision of information management products and services. The company offers content services, including content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.