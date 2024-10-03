Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.13. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$1.13, with a volume of 12,300 shares changing hands.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$31.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of C$29.52 million for the quarter.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

