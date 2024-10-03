Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $7.80. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 5,486 shares.

Cineplex Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

