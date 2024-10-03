Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.64 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 390.50 ($5.22). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 375.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 86,377 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.36) to GBX 620 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 418.89. The company has a market capitalization of £475.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,202.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other news, insider Lyle Logan bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £48,840 ($65,329.05). In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.88), for a total transaction of £9,490 ($12,693.95). Also, insider Lyle Logan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($65,329.05). Insiders own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

