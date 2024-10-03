WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and traded as high as $51.08. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 153,082 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DON. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

