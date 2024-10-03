Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and traded as high as $34.08. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.