Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares trading hands.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
Featured Stories
