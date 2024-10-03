MXC (MXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $848,675.14

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, MXC has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $848,675.14 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00667555 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $738,219.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

