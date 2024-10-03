Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.01 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.01 million and $3.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008756 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00013855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,964.17 or 1.00004891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

