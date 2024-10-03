Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.62 ($4.26) and traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.43). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 329.07 ($4.40), with a volume of 516,806 shares.

Pantheon International Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 315.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 318.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,457.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pantheon International news, insider John Burgess purchased 78,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £237,082.08 ($317,124.24). Insiders have bought a total of 723,062 shares of company stock worth $232,050,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

Further Reading

