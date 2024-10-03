Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.31 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.40). Saga shares last traded at GBX 112.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 527,942 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Saga Stock Performance

About Saga

The company has a market cap of £170.22 million, a P/E ratio of -147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 113.37.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

Featured Stories

