Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as low as C$1.03. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 100 shares.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.19.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

