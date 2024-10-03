Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.49 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.16 ($0.10). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,510,478 shares.

Tekcapital Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.44. The company has a market cap of £12.13 million, a PE ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

