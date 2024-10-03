The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.65 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 111.28 ($1.49). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 112.12 ($1.50), with a volume of 2,069,570 shares traded.
The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,256.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.66.
The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
