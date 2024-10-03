NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.72 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.72 billion and $331.16 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.72 or 0.00007720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00040976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,432,095 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,880,505 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,341,778 with 1,212,697,156 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.7408722 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $353,808,943.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

