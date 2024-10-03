Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 941,300 shares changing hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The company has a market cap of £5.22 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

