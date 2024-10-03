Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $29.11 million and approximately $557,897.70 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00040976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,639,973,043 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

