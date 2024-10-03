LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares trading hands.
LoneStar West Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.71.
About LoneStar West
Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States.
