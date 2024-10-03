NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 57.63 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.87). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 62.45 ($0.84), with a volume of 36,150 shares traded.

NAHL Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.43. The company has a market capitalization of £30.41 million, a PE ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NAHL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.