Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $10.50. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $28.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.86%.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend
Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
