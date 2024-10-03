Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $15.56. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 59,554 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.38%.
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
