Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.23 and traded as low as $39.30. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares traded.
Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.
About Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
