Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.14 and traded as low as C$3.43. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 385,210 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 20.15 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total transaction of C$84,530.80. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

