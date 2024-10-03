Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Trimedyne Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.
Trimedyne Company Profile
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trimedyne
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Trimedyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimedyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.