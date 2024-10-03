Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $1.63. Urban One shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 77,041 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $117.74 million for the quarter.

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

