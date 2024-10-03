iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.44 and traded as low as $53.03. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 1,669,129 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 30,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

