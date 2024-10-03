StockNews.com Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

WABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WABC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 98,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 47.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 261.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

