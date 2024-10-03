Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.83 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.62). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.68), with a volume of 200,164 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 335 ($4.48) to GBX 320 ($4.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £758.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,110.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

