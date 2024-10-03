ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.52 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 48.36 ($0.65). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 49.06 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,325,627 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 59 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.74) to GBX 90 ($1.20) in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITM

ITM Power Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ITM Power

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

In other ITM Power news, insider Dennis Schulz acquired 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($401.87). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,058 shares of company stock valued at $60,216. 48.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITM Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.