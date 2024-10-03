Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.83. Aware shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 22,311 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

