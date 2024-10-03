Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.50 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.45). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares trading hands.

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £215.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.50.

Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Company Profile

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

